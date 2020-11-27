JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) a €22.44 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.94 ($26.99).

AXA SA (CS.PA) stock opened at €19.79 ($23.28) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.83. AXA SA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

