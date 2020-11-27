JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€5.30” Price Target for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.80 ($7.99).

Get thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) alerts:

FRA:TKA opened at €5.63 ($6.62) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.69. thyssenkrupp AG has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.