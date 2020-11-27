JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€8.00” Price Target for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENEL. Barclays set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.94) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.60 ($10.12).

Enel SpA has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

About Enel SpA (ENEL.MI)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Analyst Recommendations for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL)

Receive News & Ratings for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit