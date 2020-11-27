JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank lifted their price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,450.59 ($110.41).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,748 ($101.23) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,230.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,468.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

