JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $125.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on A. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,818.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,058,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 55.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 80,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 42.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,843,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,899,000 after purchasing an additional 550,105 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.