JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $40.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Altice USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 190.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $35.47.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,120,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,906,355 shares of company stock worth $145,043,443 in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $84,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

