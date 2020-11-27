JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $25.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NTNX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a negative rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NTNX opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.03. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $14,894,281.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,700.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $49,448.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 15.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Nutanix by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nutanix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

