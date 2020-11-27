JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 397.81 ($5.20).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) stock opened at GBX 397.85 ($5.20) on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 339.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.66.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn purchased 88,908 shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

