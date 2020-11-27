Juggernaut (JGN) Price Hits $0.0977 on Exchanges

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Juggernaut token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $37,875.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Juggernaut Token Trading

