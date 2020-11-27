Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) and YBCC (OTCMKTS:YBAO) Critical Comparison

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) and YBCC (OTCMKTS:YBAO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kaman alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kaman and YBCC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman 0 0 2 0 3.00 YBCC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kaman presently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.68%. Given Kaman’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kaman is more favorable than YBCC.

Volatility & Risk

Kaman has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YBCC has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Kaman shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Kaman shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of YBCC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kaman and YBCC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman $761.61 million 2.04 $209.83 million $1.63 34.47 YBCC $2.25 million 0.10 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Kaman has higher revenue and earnings than YBCC.

Profitability

This table compares Kaman and YBCC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman 0.14% 8.05% 4.28% YBCC N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kaman beats YBCC on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts. It also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; manufactures and supports K-MAX manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters; and restores, modifies, and supports its SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. Kaman Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

About YBCC

YBCC, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the acquisition of or merger with an existing company. Previously, it was engaged in the bio-science manufacture and research business. The company is based in Walnut, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.