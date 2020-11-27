Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 102,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 327.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.