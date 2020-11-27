Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 25,234 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Churchill Downs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 27.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,669.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $185.22 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $203.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.622 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.