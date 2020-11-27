Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $5.56 Million in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after purchasing an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,252,000 after purchasing an additional 976,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kellogg by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,146,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after acquiring an additional 79,332 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,550,811.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,525,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

NYSE:K opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.