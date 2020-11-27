Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $6.29 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $298.74 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $301.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

