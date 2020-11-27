Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $6.78 Million in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 121,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,956,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,974,000 after buying an additional 358,289 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,636,000 after buying an additional 256,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,800,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,158,000 after buying an additional 352,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after buying an additional 85,321 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $63.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $64.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.