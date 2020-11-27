Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $7.46 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 169,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $164,638,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,470 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,356,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,913,000 after acquiring an additional 131,807 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $49.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

