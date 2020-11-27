Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $6.91 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,690,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after buying an additional 2,672,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after buying an additional 6,511,070 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,987,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,162,000 after buying an additional 331,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,170,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after buying an additional 635,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

