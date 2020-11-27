Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $112.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.88. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

