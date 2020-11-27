Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 197,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 34,753 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PM opened at $76.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.