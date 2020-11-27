Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,450,000 after acquiring an additional 356,163 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIA opened at $298.74 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $301.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.23 and a 200-day moving average of $271.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

