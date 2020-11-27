Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 149,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 53,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,068,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,358,000 after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC opened at $140.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

