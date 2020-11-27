Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 64.9% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $155.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.27 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

