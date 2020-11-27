KeyCorp Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $160.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.96.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI opened at $135.95 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $140.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.64 and its 200-day moving average is $119.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,942,236 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.