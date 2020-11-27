Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KE has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

KE opened at $15.72 on Monday. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 2.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.