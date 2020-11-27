Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KNSA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of -0.13. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $3,167,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $18,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 70.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.