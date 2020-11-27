Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. KCG lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

KNX stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

