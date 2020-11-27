Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €124.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €106.13 ($124.85).

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €106.94 ($125.81) on Monday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 52 week high of €110.24 ($129.69). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €103.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €99.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.74. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.39.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

