Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Kojamo Oyj stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. Kojamo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51.

Kojamo Oyj Company Profile

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 35,272 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

