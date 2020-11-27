Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KFY. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $42.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $57,035 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 16.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

