L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $174,002,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,655,000 after purchasing an additional 766,660 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after purchasing an additional 593,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Shares of LHX opened at $194.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

