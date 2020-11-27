La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LZB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

LZB opened at $38.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.20. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $42.69.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.96%.

In other news, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $763,765.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,496,142.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,713,077.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

