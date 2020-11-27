LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.39 EPS

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $1.39, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE LAIX opened at $1.88 on Friday. LAIX has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

