LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.39 EPS

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $1.39, Fidelity Earnings reports.

LAIX stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a market cap of $92.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.15. LAIX has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

