LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Shares Up 6.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) were up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 209,299 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 73,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $1.39.

The stock has a market cap of $92.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.

About LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit