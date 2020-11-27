Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Sells $21,693.30 in Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $21,693.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $113.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

LARK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1,195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

