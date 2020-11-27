Lee A. Daniels Sells 983 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $67,512.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ENSG opened at $72.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $72.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

ENSG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Stephens raised shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth about $74,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

