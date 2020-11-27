Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,569 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lennar were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.72.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $866,772.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,751,186.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $77.04 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $86.80. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.85.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

