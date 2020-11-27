Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $19.99 on Monday. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,067.00. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910 over the last three months.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

