Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LESL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.89.
NASDAQ LESL opened at $19.99 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $25.84.
About Leslie’s
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.
