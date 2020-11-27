Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 193,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,296,062.00. Insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 in the last 90 days.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.