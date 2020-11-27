Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Shares Down 7.4%

Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $40.72. 40,740,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 17,079,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on LI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.32.

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $47,788,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth $598,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth $213,000.

About Li Auto (NYSE:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.