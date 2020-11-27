Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Shares Down 7.4%

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $40.72. 40,740,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 17,079,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on LI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.32.

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $47,788,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth $598,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth $213,000.

About Li Auto (NYSE:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit