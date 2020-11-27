Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Lifetime Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Lifetime Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $300.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $14.47.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 87,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 459.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

