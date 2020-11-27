Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

LYG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 25.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 319,517 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 141.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 95,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 110.8% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 136,959 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 922,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

