LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Price Target Raised to GBX 250

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LON LMP opened at GBX 224.20 ($2.93) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 225.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 222.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 132.90 ($1.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 245.40 ($3.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

In other LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53).

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

