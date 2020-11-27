Lufax (NYSE:LU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday. They set a sector weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lufax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

