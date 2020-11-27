Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Lundin Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Danske raised Lundin Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Lundin Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. Lundin Energy has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $34.30.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

