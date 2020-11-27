MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading Down 6.2%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) was down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $25.80. Approximately 776,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 459,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 101,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

