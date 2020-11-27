Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MRKR opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.17. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

