Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of MRKR opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.17. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marker Therapeutics Company Profile
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.
