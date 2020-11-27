Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) Given New GBX 730 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 605 ($7.90) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 724.15 ($9.46) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 104.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 728.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 654.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27. Marshalls plc has a twelve month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 876 ($11.44).

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (7.25) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Marshalls plc will post 2712.0000323 EPS for the current year.

About Marshalls plc (MSLH.L)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

