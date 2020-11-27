Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells $879,712.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $879,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,347.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matson stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.02. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.39 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Matson by 9.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Matson by 258.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.