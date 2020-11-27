Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells $879,712.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $879,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,347.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matson stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.02. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.39 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Matson by 9.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Matson by 258.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.
MATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Matson Company Profile
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
